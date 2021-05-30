SUV loses control, crashes through fence and into City Park

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Paramedics attend to two people after a serious crash in Kelowna's City Park Sunday.

An SUV crashed off Highway 97 in downtown Kelowna Sunday afternoon and careened into the City Park parking lot, narrowly missing the many pedestrians in the park.

The crash occurred at about 1:20 p.m., when a white SUV travelling west towards the William R. Bennett bridge left the road just west of Abbott Street and drove through the fence. The vehicle flew across the pedestrian path, before smashing into the back of a parked SUV in City Park.

Two people, believed to be occupants of the vehicle, were taken from the scene by ambulance, but their condition is unknown.

City Park was particularly busy on the warm Sunday afternoon, but the out of control SUV missed any of the park-goers.

One woman was cycling west on the park's pedestrian path nearby when the crash occurred.

“There were two girls coming towards me, and I was just on my merry way and I heard [the SUV] go 'snap' through the fence ... the girls had just passed that point,” she said. “Literally, [the SUV was] just between the two of us.

“It was almost unbelievable, like, did I just witness what I saw. I'm just glad it missed those girls. Had they been a bit slower, or I'd been a bit faster...”

The cyclist, who preferred not to be named, said she witnessed a similar crash in City Park a year ago.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.