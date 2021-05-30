Search for missing diver in Okanagan Lake resumes Sunday

Photo: COSAR Search crews are once again on Okanagan Lake Sunday.

Search crews are once again scouring Okanagan Lake Sunday morning using sonar, looking for the body of a diver who went missing earlier this month.

Kamloops firefighter Brian Lannon never resurfaced after recreationally diving with three others on May 15 near the east end of the William R. Bennett bridge.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue volunteers and the RCMP dive team searched the area for 10 days, but Lannon was not found. He's presumed to have drowned.

After ending the search last week, search crews are back in the lake Sunday morning.

“Today COSAR and RCMP divers are once again searching the east end of William R. Bennett Bridge after two possible areas were identified by sonar,” COSAR said in a statement.

“Boaters are asked to not cross under the east side of Kelowna's William R. Bennett Bridge today as their wake can create turbidity, making it harder to see images.”

COSAR says the conditions in the area Sunday are not safe for divers.