Large stack of insulation catches fire Sunday morning in Kelowna

Photo: Joshua Adrian

A large stack of insulation caught fire in the industrial area at the north end of Kelowna's Gordon Drive in the early morning hours of Sunday.

Tow truck driver Joshua Adrian was returning to his yard in the area at about 2 a.m. when he noticed the fire at AFA Forest products, near Gordon Drive and Clement Avenue.

“A big stack of insulation was ablaze and starting to touch the building it was in,” Adrian said.

He called the Kelowna Fire Department, and firefighters arrived on scene quickly to extinguish the blaze.

Adrian said the building where the fire occurred didn't have walls, which made it easier for fire crews to knock down the fire.

It's not clear what started the blaze, or how damaged the building was.