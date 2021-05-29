National Tourism Week runs from May 23-30, and May 29 marks the second annual “Love for Kelowna” Day, a day where everyone is encouraged to show appreciation towards this city. With so many great amenities, viewpoints and people, we hit the streets to ask residents why they love Kelowna.

“Here you hardly have any snow, the weather is great, and for seniors like ourselves you don't have to worry about falling all the time on the snow or on the ice.” Said one former Ottawa resident.

“Beautiful weather, hiking, there's so much to do, the streets are all done up for many activities, people are all out and about. You can’t complain.” Said a lifelong local.

“The e-bikes I like about Kelowna. The transportation routes are getting a little better, and the theatre. There's lots of music and of course the waterfront is the best.” Said another.

One woman explained the convenience of being so close to nature as one of the deciding factors for her love for Kelowna. “The one thing I love is that 10 minutes basically in any direction you’re in the beautiful forest and hiking trails. It's super.”

As you may expect, many gravitate towards this place due to the warm weather, and the active lifestyle that the Okanagn offers. If you’re looking for more information on Love for Kelowna Day, head over to TourismKelowna.com