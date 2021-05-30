IH not concerned anti-vaccine sentiments will impact vaccination efforts

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Protesters take to the streets in Kelowna in December.

While Kelowna has seen a vocal contingent of anti-vaccine and anti-mask folk throughout the pandemic, Interior Health's Dr. Albert de Villiers isn't too concerned this will impact the region's immunization efforts.

As of Friday, close to 475,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the Interior Health region – and about two-thirds of eligible people.

For many months, a group of people have met in Kelowna's Stuart Park every Saturday to protest the province's COVID-19 measures. Many attendees have downplayed the seriousness of the global pandemic, while rejecting the use of vaccines and masks.

IH's chief medical health officer Dr. de Villiers says he's well aware of those who are pushing back against the health authority's vaccine messaging, but he says most residents are “smarter than that.”

“In general, I would say they've got less of an impact than is being portrayed by them and on social media,” he said Friday.

“I think they do have an impact in their small social circle, definitely, but it's mostly people who are of the same mind. They tend to flock together and they egg each other on to not get the vaccine and think of any conspiracy theory you can imagine, and then try and dissuade people.

“But the general population is smarter than that, they understand vaccines are a good thing and we need to protect ourselves.”

He noted the region reached more than 60 per cent vaccination levels “relatively easily,” which he doesn't think would have happened if there was widespread anti-vaccination sentiments in the community.

“I don't think they've got such a big impact that they think they do,” Dr. de Villiers said. “If they had, then we wouldn't have gotten 60 per cent of people clamouring, saying 'please get us the vaccine as soon as possible.'”

He said getting first doses into the next 20 per cent of people will be more challenging, not because of anti-vaccine sentiments, but because of access issues.

“Those are people who have got access barriers, people who we need to make it easier for to actually get the vaccine,” he said.

“And then the last little piece are people who are a little bit hesitant because of some of the information they saw on social media and they don't necessarily understand it, so they need a little bit more explanation.”

He estimated about 2-4 per cent of the population will simply refuse to be vaccinated.

“They are very loud and very vocal and they've got a big platform on social media and they really bang the drum on their specific issue,” he said.