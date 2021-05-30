A recent UBCO graduate has been honoured on a national level

Photo: Kayley Jackson at Rural Roots Photography Aidan O'Callahan

A recent UBC Okanagan graduate has received one of the highest honours for a graduating university student in Canada.

Aidan O’Callahan recently graduated with an Honours in Psychology and a Minor in Indigenous Studies, and he was recently awarded the Lieutenant Governor's Medal for Inclusion, Democracy, and Reconciliation.

The medal is awarded to just one undergrad student who displays strong leadership in various humanitarian areas, and a consistently high-academic ability. O’Callahan says he had always been interested in Indigenous Studies.

“I grew up in Washington state on the Puyallup Tribe Territory, and my dad worked for the tribe," he said.

"Then coming to university, I didn't think I was going to take Indigenous Studies, but I took Indigenous Perspective on Health in my second year, and I realized that it's what I wanted to minor in for sure.”

O'Callahan has dual citizenship because his mother originates from Winnipeg, and that's why he ended up coming to the Okanagan. He says he has absolutely fallen in love with the region.

He completed his schooling with a near-perfect grade point average and has research experience at BC Children’s Hospital Research Institute, UBC’s Faculty of Medicine, and Yale University.

“I know there are a lot of other highly qualified students on campus that applied for this award, so I was just pretty shocked and really happy that I received this little bit of recognition for the work I’ve been doing," he said.

Typically, the award would be handed out in person in front of a large crowd, but because of the pandemic, O’Callahan will be attending the awards ceremony virtually on June 3, and his medal will be delivered to him via mail. Nonetheless, he says he could not be more excited to receive the award. He feels honoured to have learned from Elders and other Indigenous leaders at UBC Okanagan as a non-Indigenous student, and wants to extend his thank you to everyone who helped him get to this point.

Now that he has graduated, he says his next step is to apply to UBC for their medical school in the next couple years. He's currently working for BrainTrust Canada in Kelowna, on their crime prevention program.