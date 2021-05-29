Kelowna woman's recent death falsely linked to COVID-19 vaccine

Photo: Amanda Stevenson Lynnae Erick and her daughter.

A Kelowna woman recently passed away within a week of receiving her COVID-19 vaccine. And while she passed away from an illness that she'd suffered from for years, unrelated to the vaccine, social media users quickly latched onto her death as evidence the vaccines are dangerous, which caused considerable pain for her already grieving family and friends.

Lynnae Erick received her Pfizer vaccine on May 17, and she passed away on May 24, leaving behind her husband and 12-year-old daughter.

In the days after receiving her immunization, Erick posted to Facebook about her post-vaccine symptoms.

“She's very public, and all her posts were public and she had commented that she'd had the vaccine and that she wasn't feeling well, which is typical of getting an immunization,” her close friend Amanda Stevenson told Castanet.

“And then she did pass within a week of getting the shot; the timing was coincidental.”

Erick had been suffering from a serious illness for a couple years. Stevenson, who spoke on behalf of Erick's family, chose not to disclose what the illness was, out of respect for her friend's privacy.

“She 100 per cent passed from her illness,” Stevenson said. “When somebody passes, it's challenging and emotional enough, but to add fuel to that with rumours and innuendos was just devastating for the family.”

Erick had been hospitalized with her undisclosed illness last year, something that the online strangers obviously had no knowledge of.

“None of these people knew her,” Stevenson said. “It's just sad that her posts were public because people screenshotted it and made up their own stories and ideas and it was quite vicious.”

Rumours around Erick's death were quickly shared across Facebook, with strangers as far as United States coming to the conclusion that the vaccine had killed her. Stevenson says that is “absolutely not the case,” and the experience has been very disturbing for Erick's close-knit circle.

“People were commenting on her posts, people were screenshotting her posts, and in private messages, twisting her words and sharing them on their own walls,” she said. “The trolls sure come out in full force, and bad news and nastiness spreads way faster than good news.”

While there have been very rare blood clots linked to the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, which had led to five deaths in Canada, Interior Health's Dr. Albert de Villier says they've seen no deaths linked to any vaccines in the Interior.

“We do definitely monitor all adverse effects,” Dr. de Villiers said. “We haven't heard about anybody that had a reaction that led to them passing away. We have had one or two anaphylaxis cases ... they are treated very effectively ... that's probably the worst ones we've had.

“Out of nearly 500,000 vaccines, to only have one or two that are seen as serious side effects, the risks are really, really low.”

In fact, Erick's husband and daughter both received their COVID-19 immunization Friday.

“If [Erick's husband] felt that his wife had been injured by a vaccine, there's no way in the world he would have allowed his daughter to have one,” Stevenson said. “He said it's important for people to know that they're confident that it wasn't the vaccine that took her life, it was her illness.”

Stevenson has set up a GoFundMe page for Erick's daughter. While she acknowledges that no amount of money could ever replace her mother, the funds will be used for the young girl's future. As of Saturday, $3,500 has been raised.