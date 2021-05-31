173316
Kelowna  

Every Thursday in the month of June, you’re invited to join a free scavenger hunt around the Okanagan Heritage Museum, the Kelowna Art Gallery and the Rotary Centre

Scavenger hunts coming

A scavenger hunt is coming to Kelowna next month.

Every Thursday in the month of June, Kelowna residents are invited to join a scavenger hunt around the Okanagan Heritage Museum, the Kelowna Art Gallery and the Rotary Centre. And by downloading the Actionbound app on your smartphone, you’ll have a chance to take home some prizes.

“Enjoy our immersive spaces in a different way with our digital scavenger hunt,” says Jen Garner, head of programming at the Okanagan Heritage Museum. “This experience will have you exploring three different cultural buildings, answering trivia, completing challenges, and maybe even having a lighthearted competition with your family members”.

All three of the cultural centres will be open late for all four nights that the hunt is set to take place, and the fun is free so all families can enjoy a night out without breaking the bank.

QR codes at the Gallery, Museum, and RCA will be in place to help get people started. During the hunt, participants will be directed to find various artifacts and art pieces, while tackling challenges, answering questions, snapping pictures, and just generally diving into an exploration of the exhibits.

“Thursday evenings are a great time to spend in the Cultural District,” says Nataley Nagy, executive director at the Kelowna Art Gallery. “With the longer days, warmer weather, and our extended hours – it checks all the right boxes for friends and families to get out of the house together on a cultural adventure.”

More information about the scavenger hunt can be found on any of the three participating organizations’ websites. To download the app used for the avenger hunt, head here.

