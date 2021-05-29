Owner/Head Instructor of Kelowna Karate & Fitness has taken his classes online

The owner of a local karate studio has had to make some changes to his classes due to the pandemic.

Paul Atkin, the owner and head instructor at Kelowna Karate and Fitness, has moved his classes online during the pandemic, and has been teaching people across the country.

“In the beginning we actually shut down a month before it was mandatory," Atkin said. "We just wanted to make sure our members were safe and protected, and then on top of that, once the restrictions hit we had to switch virtually."

Atkin knows that not everyone has the same financial support, especially during the pandemic, so he started broadcasting his classes on YouTube for free.

“We just put a lesson up each week that they can do, and we got some great feedback, and then we did a weekly Zoom class for everybody, and that expanded to two times a week, to the point where I was eventually doing Zoom classes for dojos across Canada.”

He teaches classes for people of all ages.

Atkin says having the Zoom classes has been a blessing in disguise, because now people can join his classes no matter where they are. But he admits he's looking forward to having people back inside for in-person learning.

“We have some amazing members here and everyone is super loyal, so we’re just looking forward to being back where we were,” he said.

Atkins said his facility also underwent renovations during the closure to expand the space, so he's now able to incorporate more people inside safely.