COVID-19 exposures announced at Rutland Senior Secondary

Photo: Google Maps

Interior Health has announced COVID-19 exposures at Rutland Senior Secondary.

Impacted staff or students are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams. Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.

“The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority. Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible,” said SD 23 in a news release.

