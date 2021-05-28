RCMP are searching for a missing 16-year-old Kelowna teen

Photo: RCMP

Kelowna RCMP need your help finding a 16-year-old Kelowna teen.



Danaejah "Cody" Boyd was last seen in Kelowna on May 18. Family and police are very concerned for Cody's health and well-being.

She described as:

Caucasian female

16 years

six-feet tall (183 cm)

141 pounds (64 kg)

Short dark brown hair

green-blue eyes

Since Cody’s disappearance, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings, but they remain missing.

"Police are very concerned for Cody’s health and well-being, and friends and family report that it is out of character for them to be out of contact for this long," said RCMP spokesperson Const. Solana Paré.

Anyone with information on Boyd's whereabouts is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.