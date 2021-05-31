Missing Kelowna 16 year old found safe

Photo: Colin Dacre

UPDATE MAY 31

A missing 16 year old in Kelowna has been located by police safe and sound.

This story has been updated to remove the minor's photo and name.

ORIGINAL MAY 28

Kelowna RCMP need your help finding a 16-year-old Kelowna teen.



The teen was last seen in Kelowna on May 18. Family and police are very concerned for their health and well-being.

She is described as:

Caucasian female

16 years

six-feet tall (183 cm)

141 pounds (64 kg)

Short dark brown hair

green-blue eyes

Since the teen's disappearance, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings, but she remains missing.

"Police are very concerned for [the teen's] health and well-being, and friends and family report that it is out of character for them to be out of contact for this long," said RCMP spokesperson Const. Solana Paré.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.