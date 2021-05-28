Rising transmission of COVID-19 in Rutland is concerning: IH

Photo: Interior Health Interior Health staff delivered about 300 doses of vaccine during Wednesday's pop-up clinic in Rutland.

Interior Health's chief medical health officer says he's “concerned” about the rising number of new COVID-19 cases in Rutland.

The latest data from the BC Centre for Disease Control showed the Kelowna community had a daily infection rate of 30.1 cases per 100,000 people between May 18 and 24, higher than any other community in the Thompson-Okanagan or Lower Mainland.

But IH's chief medical health officer Dr. Albert de Villiers says there's nothing particularly unique about the transmission that's occurring in Rutland.

“I did ask our immunology team if there is anything specifically going on that they can see, and it's the same as the rest of the region; there's a little bit of transmission with kids, there's some transmission in the households, but nothing specific that stands out,” Dr. de Villiers said.

“[We need to be] making sure that people are still following the rules. Now is not the time to relax it, now is the time to actually go get your vaccine.”

The latest data, as of May 24, shows Rutland has the lowest vaccination rate in the Thompson-Okanagan region, with 52 per cent of adults having received their first dose. But on Wednesday, Interior Health hosted the health authority's first pop-up vaccination clinic in Rutland Centennial Park, where residents could get vaccinated without a prior appointment.

About 300 people were vaccinated during Wednesday's pop-up clinic.

“The idea there was that we had some visibility with our immunization efforts, encouraging people to just walk up, register for their immunization and become immunized at the same time,” said Karen Bloemink, IH's interim vice president of Pandemic Response.

“We are certainly looking at what we can learn from those impromptu, low-barrier opportunities for people to access immunization more easily, both in Rutland, where we know we have the need, but also in other areas, and there will be more to come on that.”

Thursday, Health Minister Adrian Dix said a "major effort" is required to get more people in the Central Okanagan vaccinated.

Updated community-level data on transmission and vaccine rates is expected to be released by the BC Centre for Disease Control next Wednesday.