Success so far, but more work to be done in restoring Mission Creek

The Mission Creek Restoration Initiative is trumpeting the success of the work done to restore the waterway.

“Since dike realignment and floodplain construction in 2015 and 2016, we’ve been focused on refining the newly established fish and wildlife habitat areas each year so they function more naturally,” says project coordinator Steve Matthews.

“Kokanee and rainbow trout monitoring this year will provide important information about habitat benefits resulting from the restoration works, and the impacts from flow-generated changes within the creek channel.”

The MCRI has released a video outlining some of the history of the creek, and the challenges it has faced over the years, specifically due to flood mitigation efforts that negatively impact fish spawning grounds.

“Recent assessments indicate stream channel instability is continuing and is expected to increase with climate change,” says Okanagan Nation Alliance fisheries biologist Karilyn Alex. “Experts predict that without a substantial focus on conservation and restoration, there will be ongoing loss of habitat over time, which could jeopardize future sustainability of some fish and wildlife populations."

The project partners continue to develop plans for future conservation efforts which they hope will improve fish and wildlife habitat, enhance social and recreational values, and increase economic outcomes for local communities.

“Given the broad-based nature of our project team, the plan will support and enhance the creek-specific objectives, policies, and programs of affected governments, conservation organizations, and community groups,” says Matthews.

“This collaboration is not only the right thing to do; it also guarantees innovative solutions as multiple perspectives are shared around the planning table.”

The work is being paid for through grants from the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation, Okanagan Basin Water Board, and Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC.