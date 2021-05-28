Kelowna men riding bikes through Okanagan in support of BC SPCA

Photo: Jeff Kozak and Brian Prevalnig

Jeff Kozak and his friend Brian Prevalnig of Kelowna are riding their bikes through the Okanagan Valley in support of the BC SPCA, and so far, the two have gone above and beyond their goal.

They created an “Ascending 4 Animals” charity page through the SPCA with a goal of raising $1,000. Now that their initiative is coming to a close at the end of May, the two have now raised $3,680. They gathered funds by promoting their donations page, creating an Instagram page and by riding the same stretch of road in what is known as a “half Everest.”

"Half Everest" is in reference to the fact that they had to each ride the same distance as half of Mt. Everest, which means between the two of them they’ll be riding the full distance of 8,849 metres.

Kozak says the reason they started the fundraiser was simple: he and Prevalnig have a huge love for animals.

“We are both animal lovers. Having owned dogs, cats, fish and more, we know that not all animals have a warm, loving place to live. We have decided to suffer for pets and animals alike. Our legs will burn, our hearts will pound and we will be exhausted at the end of our climb. But with your support, we can help to protect and enhance the quality of life for animals in British Columbia.”

Okanagan Health and Performance as well as Canada Life have provided the two brave bikers with giveaways for those who donated to their cause, and they’ll be drawing the names of the winners on the Instagram page @ascending4animals. You can still make a donation here.