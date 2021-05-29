Criminal investigation into Const. Browning's treatment of Mona Wang in January 2020 has been completed

Photo: Contributed Const. Lacey Browning drags Mona Wang through the hallways of her apartment on Jan. 20, 2020.

The Kelowna RCMP has wrapped up its investigation of one of its officer's treatment of Mona Wang during a January 2020 wellness check, and the case is now in the hands of the BC Prosecution Service.

Castanet published surveillance footage last June of Const. Lacey Browning dragging UBC Okanagan nursing student Mona Wang down the hallway of her apartment building, before stepping on her head. The incident quickly drew widespread criticism and national attention.

This week, RCMP Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said the final submissions of the RCMP's investigation into the officer's actions were sent to the BC Prosecution in mid-April. She noted that the Kelowna RCMP initially sent the file to Crown Counsel in December 2020, but the Crown requested further follow ups, which were completed last month.

This wasn't the first time the Kelowna RCMP's investigation into Const. Browning's treatment of Wang was found to be lacking.

On July 2, RCMP Southeast District Chief Superintendent Brad Haugli said he expected the criminal investigation into Const. Browning's actions to be in the hands of the BC Prosecution Service within two weeks. And while the investigation was initially completed by mid-July, the Abbotsford Police Department reviewed the case and sent it back to the Kelowna RCMP for further investigation.

More than 16 months after the incident occurred, the file is now in the hands of the BC Prosecution Service for the “charge assessment process.” No criminal charges have been laid against Const. Browning at this time and it's unclear how long the Crown will take to come to a decision on the matter.

Additionally, a separate internal RCMP code of conduct investigation into Const. Browning's actions remains ongoing. The officer remains assigned to administrative duties for the time being.

Wang filed a civil lawsuit in March 2020 against Const. Browning, the Attorney General of Canada and the B.C. Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, who's responsible for the actions of the RCMP.

A friend had called police to Wang's apartment on Jan. 20, 2020 after he was concerned she was a danger to herself. Wang had not been accused of any crime.

In a response to Wang's suit, Browning says when she arrived, it appeared the young woman had cut herself with a box cutter, and when the officer attempted to detain her under the Mental Health Act, Browning says Wang "resisted by flailing her arms and swinging them at Const. Browning."

“Const. Browning then struck the plaintiff several times with an open palm, which subdued the plaintiff sufficiently for Const. Browing to successfully handcuff [Wang],” Browning wrote in her response to the lawsuit.

Wang says Browning called her a "stupid idiot" and told her to "stop being dramatic" when the officer first found Wang lying on her bathroom floor bleeding.

Browning then dragged Wang through the hallway of the building, as seen in the surveillance video, and brought her to the lobby of the building.

At one point in the lobby, the video clearly shows the officer stepping on Wang's head as she lay on the ground. But in her response to the lawsuit, Browning says she “specifically denies that she kicked the plaintiff with the heel of her boot in the plaintiff's head.”

Since the Mona Wang incident gained widespread attention, two other Kelowna residents have filed civil lawsuits against Const. Browning, for alleged incidents in 2016 and 2019.