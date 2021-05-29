UBCO holds graduation online for the second time due to COVID-19

Photo: UBCO

University of British Columbia Okanagan students will be graduating virtually again this year.

UBCO will mark its second virtual convocation on Wednesday.

More than 1,850 graduates — including 1,600 undergraduates as well as more than 100 masters’ and doctoral students — will tune in to celebrate the completion of their educational journey.

“This has been a remarkable year for our students and our faculty,” says Lesley Cormack, deputy vice-chancellor and principal of UBC’s Okanagan campus. “While the ceremony will be virtual, the remarkable achievements of our students are very real and worthy of recognition. I invite everyone to join me in celebrating the Class of 2021.”

Steven Point will preside over the ceremony for the first time since taking on the role of chancellor last year.

“Coming to UBC Okanagan during a time when our students are learning remotely has indeed been interesting,” Cormack adds. “Through it all, our students have shown remarkable fortitude while learning and conducting research online. I commend them all for their accomplishments.”

Another highlight of the 50-minute ceremony will be a keynote address from Shane Koyczan. The Penticton poet and spoken word artist will honour the perseverance and resilience of the 2021 graduating class.

Students and their family members can watch the ceremony on YouTube, Facebook or Panopto, a platform that is accessible from many countries.