18 Kelowna groups benefit from COVID-19 recovery grant program

Photo: Opera Kelowna

The City of Kelowna has selected 18 local non-profit sport and cultural organizations that will receive a one-time grant from the municipality's one-time Recovery and Sustainability Grant program.

The money will allow the groups to prepare for the future of their organizations post-COVID-19. Many of the organizations impacted were forced to close/cancel their seasons or events due to COVID-19 and the resulting public health orders created which threaten their future viability.

“All participating organizations continue to be affected by the pandemic and are ready to start preparing for the future,” said Christine McWillis, Cultural Services Manager. “We are pleased to be able to offer this program to support them through the initial stages of the recovery process.”

The City of Kelowna has hired consulting agency, EQ Development Group, to support the organizations in exploring what recovery will look like for them and to develop an action plan to guide them moving forward.

The following organizations have been selected to participate in the program:

Across the Lake Swim Society

Ballet Kelowna

Central Okanagan Heritage Society

Central Okanagan Wrestling Association

Centre Culturel Francophone de l’Okanagan

Chamber Music Kelowna Society

Kelowna Community Music School

Kelowna Curling Club

Kelowna Skating Club

Kelowna Speed Skating Club

Kelowna Visual Performing Arts Centre Society

New Vintage Theatre Society

Okanagan Artists Alternative Association

Okanagan Athletics Club

Okanagan Gymnastics Centre Society

Okanagan Mainline Football Society

Okanagan Mission Hall Association

Opera Kelowna

Program funds varying between $5,000 and $10,000 are intended to support organizations that were impacted by lost participant fees, lost ticket sales, cancelled major fundraising events or cancelled community events and festivals.