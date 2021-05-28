Fundraisers launched for families of Kelowna teens who died in crash

Photo: GoFundMe Samara Haverko

UPDATE 1:10 p.m.

The Kelowna Secondary Parent Advisory Committee has now launched a GoFundMe campaign to support the families of all three crash victims.

“Many people have reached out to KSS this week asking how they can provide support,” says the fundraiser.

“We would like to extend our deepest condolences to all of the individuals who have been impacted by this heartbreaking tragedy. We stand in solidarity with you in our collective grief. Funds raised will be divided equally among the three families impacted to be used at their own discretion.”

The Kelowna Gospel Mission has also released a video statement on the passing of Samara, who was related to four staff members at the centre.

“There are no words for the loss. There is pain in our community right now,” said executive director Carmen Rempel. “Here at the Gospel Mission we are like a family. We are tight.”

"This is a time of grief and loss here at the Mission, a time where nobody knows what to say."

ORIGINAL 10:55 a.m.

Fundraising has started to support the family of one of three Kelowna Secondary students who lost their lives in a car crash Tuesday night.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help pay for the funeral and other expenses for Samara Haverko.

“Samara was an exceptionally kind, smart, funny, selfless and responsible young lady. She graduated a year early with honors and had plans to become a marine biologist. She worked two part time jobs and was saving money for her education. Her parents couldn't have asked for a better daughter,” said fundraiser organizer Terra Le Claire.

“Samara was very close to all her family members and valued the time she spent with them and made sure they were first in everything. Secondly, came all her friendships which meant the world to her.”

“She is survived by her father Mike, mother Dawn, stepmother Leah, sister Paige and brother Hunter, grandfather Richard and grandmother Renee,” Le Claire continued. “This family has enough sadness and grief that any additional stress of expenses would be too overwhelming.”

Fundraising has also started within the Lil’wat First Nation community, which Samara was a part of, according to social media posts.

Castanet News will update this story should additional fundraisers be launched to support the other victims' families.