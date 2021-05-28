Fundraiser launched for family for Kelowna teen who died in crash

Photo: GoFundMe

Fundraising has started to support the family of one of three Kelowna Secondary students who lost their lives in a car crash Tuesday night.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help pay for the funeral and other expenses for Samara Haverko.

“Samara was an exceptionally kind, smart, funny, selfless and responsible young lady. She graduated a year early with honors and had plans to become a marine biologist. She worked two part time jobs and was saving money for her education. Her parents couldn't have asked for a better daughter,” said fundraiser organizer Terra Le Claire.

“Samara was very close to all her family members and valued the time she spent with them and made sure they were first in everything. Secondly, came all her friendships which meant the world to her.”

“She is survived by her father Mike, mother Dawn, stepmother Leah, sister Paige and brother Hunter, grandfather Richard and grandmother Renee,” Le Claire continued. “This family has enough sadness and grief that any additional stress of expenses would be too overwhelming.”

Fundraising has also started within the Lil’wat First Nation community, which Samara was a part of, according to social media posts.

Castanet News will update this story should additional fundraisers be launched to support the other victims' families.