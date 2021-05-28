DunnEnzies Pizza is permanently closing its Landmark location

Photo: DunnEnzies

One of DunnEnzies Pizza locations in Kelowna has closed its doors for good.

On Thursday, the iconic Kelowna pizza chain announced on Facebook that they are closing the Landmark District location.

“We fought the good fight but we were unable to overcome the challenges of this last year at that location,” owners Karyn MacKenzie and Deb Dunnigan wrote.

The Landmark location has been in operation for the past five years, but largely caters to a business lunch crowd in the area.

While the one location is closing for good, Kelowna residents will still be able to get their DunnEnzies fix at their three other locations – downtown, Airport Village and in the Mission.