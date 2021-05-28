Power restored after large outage in Kelowna

Photo: FortisBC

UPDATE 9:30 a.m.

Power has been restored to the majority of residents after an early morning outage.

The lights are back on for all but several dozen homes in the area. FortisBC says electricity should be restored for those residents still in the dark by 3 p.m.

ORIGINAL 6:15 a.m.

A large power outage is affecting a swath of Kelowna, with almost 3,500 FortisBC customers without electricity.

Power has been out since about 1:30 a.m. from the Capri Mall area to Guisachan, Mission and East Kelowna neighbourhoods.

Residents report a vehicle hit a power pole on Benvoulin Road.

FortisBC tweeted that crews are working to restore power to 3,429 customers.

Work is being done on equipment, and the estimated time of restoration is 8:30 a.m.

The area appears to be affected by two separate outages, with 2,941 customers already having power restored, Fortis says on its website.

The second, smaller outage affected 407 customers. Its cause is listed as unknown, but power has now been restored.

That outage started about 2:30 a.m.