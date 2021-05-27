173626
Kelowna  

Interior Health orders closure of 2 Kelowna Tim Hortons locations due to COVID-19

2 Timmies forced to close

A pair of Tim Hortons restaurants in Kelowna have been ordered to close by Interior Health due to COVID-19.

The Tim Hortons at 1901 Harvey Ave. was ordered to close on May 20 while the location at 1572-2771 Harvey Ave. was forced to close on Thursday.

Both locations will be allowed to reopen on June 4, according to Interior Health.

The closures were ordered under powers granted to health authorities earlier this year by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Any business where transmission has been proven and at least three cases are linked can be closed down.

