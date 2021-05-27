Confirmed COVID-19 exposure at Rutland Secondary School

Photo: Rutland School

Interior Health has confirmed COVID-19 exposures at Rutland Senior Secondary school Thursday.

The school district says the affected are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

“The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority,” said the district. “Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible.”

Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.

The district will continue to work closely with Interior Health to determine if any additional actions are required, and to support ongoing communication to the affected school community, it said.

"As always, we remind people to stay home from school if they show any symptoms."