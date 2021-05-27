Efforts being made to increase Kelowna vaccination rates: Dix

Photo: Vancouver Coastal Health

With vaccination rates lagging behind the rest of the province in some parts of the Okanagan, Health Minister Adrian Dix said “some efforts” are being made to bring those numbers up.

The most recent community-level data released by the BC Centre for Disease Control, which is accurate up to May 26, shows 52 per cent of Rutland adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In some parts of the North Okanagan, 54 per cent of adults have been vaccinated. This is compared to about 65.8 per cent of all adults in B.C. who've been vaccinated as of Thursday.

“All of the Central Okanagan community health service areas are over 50 per cent vaccinated ... but it's somewhere on the lower side and I know Interior Health is making some efforts to increase the level of vaccination in community health service areas such as Rutland and Lake Country,” Dix said during Thursday's press conference.

He didn't specify what those efforts might look like, but Interior Health hosted a pop-up vaccine clinic in Rutland on Wednesday, where residents weren't required to pre-book an appointment.

Rutland has seen increasing transmission of the virus in recent weeks, and the rate of infection there between May 18 and 24 was higher than anywhere in the Lower Mainland.

“I want to encourage everybody who lives in Interior Health, but particularly in the Kelowna area, this is the time to register and book and get your vaccination,” Dix said.

“We've got to make a major effort, but it's not a significantly different than other places, but I know Interior Health and a lot leaders in the Kelowna region, the Central Okanagan region, are going to be making some efforts there.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Bonnie Henry noted they are working to combat some of the vocal anti-vaccine sentiments in the Central Okanagan.

“There's always more that we need to do to counter some of the misinformation and disinformation that is out there, particularly around vaccines,” she said. “That is something that we are working on, not just in Interior Health but other places as well.”

She pointed to the success of the vaccination campaigns in Interior communities like Windermere and Revelstoke, where transmission of the virus was dramatically reduced.