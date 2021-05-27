Community comes together to mourn the loss of three Kelowna teens

Madison Erhardt

The community is still shaken after three Kelowna Secondary students were killed in a car crash late Tuesday night.

Community members, friends and family gathered again Thursday at the crash site memorial mourning the loss of the teens — two females aged 17 and 18, and a male aged 18.

Photos of the victims were placed at the site along with yellow balloons, flowers, candles, notes and K.S.S. memorabilia. All three students were set to graduate from high school next week.

Grief and loss therapist Clair Jantzen says the memorial site offers a connection to the victims.

“We are witnesses to a tragedy that is rocking everybody. I can’t imagine the sadness of the families. Our heart goes out to each one, each student, each family member, each brother, sister, mother, father, grandparents teachers. I have seen the pictures of students gathered around the location. We want some kind of connection to the place where they left us and it is just enormous,” he said.

Jantzen adds for those looking to support those affected by the tragedy, it’s best to offer a listening ear.

“I keep it simple. And that is, I show up and I set up. People who are grieving don’t normally want a lot of advice. They want somebody to share their pain. That means the pain has to be allowed to exist between us."

Jantzen says there are also tangible things people can do to show their support.

"If you pray, pray. If you are an encourager, encourage. If you are a gift-giver send gifts. Drop something off at their door. Gather together even if you don't know the person. Find out how people are doing. If we know the families it is important to balance between giving them space and approach.”

Jantzen says patience is key in grief.

“This is a completely unique situation so nobody knows what they are going through. So I hope that our community has the patience to just sit with you, to be who you are and to love and comfort you.”

Several community leaders have also offered their condolences over the past two days. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.