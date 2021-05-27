Kelowna Yacht Club offering free boater safety course

Photo: Colin Dacre file photo

The Kelowna Yacht Club is offering a free boater safety course this summer to keep everyone safe on the lake.

The club was one of two B.C. organizations to receive funding this year from Transport Canada’s boating safety program.

Heading out onto the water requires basic boating safety knowledge and a good understanding of the “rules of the road” for Canadian waterways. Anyone who operates a power-driven boat requires proof of competency, the most common being a Pleasure Craft Operator Card (PCOC).

With the number of boats and vessels taking to the water each year, Kelowna Yacht Club is focusing on ensuring everyone has the opportunity to equip themselves with the tools required to be as safe as possible when boating.

The club’s new “Boating Safety 101” course aims to provide Okanagan residents with safe-boating knowledge.

The course includes attaining your PCOC boating license, a one-hour virtual orientation class and three-hours of practical on-the-water training with an experienced instructor. It is offered to anyone over the age of thirteen and is free of charge, with sessions available weekly throughout the summer.

“Promoting safety in the Okanagan forms as part of our constitution, and we are grateful to have the support of Transport Canada behind us as we launch this safety campaign and course within our community,” says club executive director Thom Killingsworth.