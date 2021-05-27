Kelowna paving crews will be busy overnight next week

Photo: Wikimedia

The streets of Kelowna will have crews working on them overnight next week.

City crews will be repaving a number of roadways throughout the city, with all the work occurring from 7p.m. until 6 a.m. to reduce the congestion of the roads which would otherwise impact motorists.

Motorists are urged to choose alternate routes if travelling during the evening in the following areas:

Lougheed Road between Adams Road and the Okanagan Rail trail - May 30 and June 1

Sexsmith Road between Adams Road and Pinto Road – May 30 and June 2

McCurdy Road between Highway 97 and Mayfair Road - May 31 and June 3

Clifton Road at Clement Avenue intersection – June 1 and 3

The intersection at Clifton Road and Clement Avenue will be closed to all traffic, along with the westbound lanes of Clement Avenue from Spall Road to Gordon Drive between June 1 and 3 as well. Detours will be put in place.