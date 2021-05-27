173327
173844
Kelowna  

Kelowna paving crews will be busy overnight next week

Overnight paving coming

- | Story: 335226

This year, 19 different road segments will receive work as part of the city’s annual pavement management program, which determines which roadways need labour. The mill-and-fill treatment applied on these roads is expected to preserve the road surface life by 10 to 15 years.

The City of Kelowna says that noise due to the road resurfacing is expected, so the workers and the City would appreciate patience from the residents, businesses, and drivers.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

172929