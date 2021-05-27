Kelowna paving crews will be busy overnight next week

The streets of Kelowna will have crews working on them overnight next week.
City crews will be repaving a number of roadways throughout the city, with all the work occurring from 7p.m. until 6 a.m. to reduce the congestion of the roads which would otherwise impact motorists.
Motorists are urged to choose alternate routes if travelling during the evening in the following areas:
- Lougheed Road between Adams Road and the Okanagan Rail trail - May 30 and June 1
- Sexsmith Road between Adams Road and Pinto Road – May 30 and June 2
- McCurdy Road between Highway 97 and Mayfair Road - May 31 and June 3
- Clifton Road at Clement Avenue intersection – June 1 and 3
The intersection at Clifton Road and Clement Avenue will be closed to all traffic, along with the westbound lanes of Clement Avenue from Spall Road to Gordon Drive between June 1 and 3 as well. Detours will be put in place.
This year, 19 different road segments will receive work as part of the city’s annual pavement management program, which determines which roadways need labour. The mill-and-fill treatment applied on these roads is expected to preserve the road surface life by 10 to 15 years.
The City of Kelowna says that noise due to the road resurfacing is expected, so the workers and the City would appreciate patience from the residents, businesses, and drivers.