Kelowna rickshaw driver harnessing power of social media for his human-powered business

You may have spotted Dan Power, better known as “Tarzan Dan,” in downtown Kelowna. Often he's seen spotted pulling locals and tourists alike around the waterfront and city streets with his rickshaw cart, as he’s been doing since 2013.

“This is my eighth year running a rickshaw. I've been doing this since I was 17 years old, and I saw someone running down the road lugging one of these, so I got in touch with his boss and said I needed a job, and now eight years later I'm running my own company and I'm super proud of this machine,” said Power.

Power set up a TikTok account a month ago, and in that short time he’s already gained 12,500 thousand followers, with one video viewed 1.5 million times. He says it's helped his business after a difficult year in 2020.

“It's crazy how it's blown up. I’ve got some bookings for later in the summer, so we’ll see how this continues to go but I'm just having fun getting the exposure."

Power said busy patios have helped him sustain a steady business in the few weeks that he's been back for the season. Although he doesn't have a set price on the rides he gives, he’s just happy to accept whatever people offer him.

“It's as much as people are willing to give me, I’m just so happy to be doing this.”

Power Rickshaw is the name of his company, and he says the best way to get ahold of him is either over social media at the handle @powerrickshaw, or by simply waving him down when you see him.