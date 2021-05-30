Fundraiser to help get disabled people get on Okanagan trails and trestles

Photo: Contributed

The first-ever Trek the Trails and Trestles Challenge in celebration of National AccessAbility Week and BC Trails Day starts Sunday.

People In Motion is behind the challenge, which hopes to help to create adaptive, and affordable programs for disabled people.

“Trekking, Hiking & Cycling continues to grow in popularity in the Okanagan; there is at least 40 km of separated paved multi-use paths in the City of Kelowna alone, as well as the popular scenic trails; such as the Okanagan Rail Trail and of course the Trestles Trail route at the Kettle Valley Rail Trail," says Louise Abbott, Executive Director of People In Motion.

The groups hope to raise $25,000 to help purchase additional adaptive recreational equipment so that more individuals can enjoy Okanagan trails.

“It seemed like a natural fit to launch our Inaugural Trek the Trails & Trestles Challenge around National Accessibility Week and BC Trails Day as well as show off some of our adaptive recreational equipment,” says Abbott.

Right now the group has about 30 pieces of adaptive recreational equipment and the hope is they will be able to purchase another Duet Bicycle, a tandem wheelchair bicycle, once they have the funds.

"We are also delighted to announce that we have teamed up with the Myra Canyon Bicycle Rental and Tours to help us provide the use of some of our adaptive recreational equipment at Kettle Valley Trails, along with their bike rental services," states the news release.

The challenge starts May 30 and ends June, 5, 2021.



People In Motion has been providing accessible programs and services since 1987.