Kelowna child care worker honoured with lifetime achievement award

Photo: Magdalena Amestica Virtual Child Care Awards of Excellence ceremony

A longtime Kelowna child care worker has been honoured by the provincial government.

Magdalena Amestica, 88, received a lifetime achievement award this week during a virtual ceremony for the 2021 Child Care Awards of Excellence.

Amestica received one of 17 awards handed out Tuesday night, which were gathered from an open call for nominations and a review by an external selection committee.

Amestica still serves as a play trauma therapist. Immigrating to Canada from Chile in 1975, Amestica's calming nature was quickly noticed. Her healing abilities stem from her belief that love is a universal language, and you do not need English to express it.

“I have been working with children for 68 years, and I think that has been a huge privilege in my life. I do not know why I have been given that gift, but first of all I want to thank Canada for giving us refugee status that saved my children and my own life. Also, to this beautiful British Columbia, who had decided in its wisdom to award me. I'm looking at Lake Okanagan in front of me and my heart is filled with gratitude towards the Syilx people who are sharing this beautiful land," said Amestica during the digital ceremony.

Amestica also expressed her gratitude towards those who nominated her for the award, her co-workers both path and present. She has a deep love and understanding for children, and she describes them as her “heroes.”

"This past year, our lives were turned upside down, but early childhood educators and child care providers worked hard to adapt, safely and quickly, providing a sense of routine and comfort for B.C. children and their families," said Mitzi Dean, Minister of Children and Family Development.

"Their achievements deserve our gratitude and recognition on a daily basis, but this year more than ever I'm honoured to celebrate their exceptional achievements with the Child Care Awards of Excellence. Congratulations!"