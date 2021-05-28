Kelowna man finds lost belongings and returns them to 10-year-old boy

Photo: Pixabay

A Kelowna's boy's lost backpack and Nintendo Switch has been returned to him after the community rallied to replace it.

Landen-Corsie Ronkainen and his mother Kayla caught a bus outside of Orchard Park Mall on May 19. Shortly after hopping aboard, Kayla noticed her son's backpack was left behind at the bus stop.

The backpack could have been replaced, but inside it contained Landen’s Nintendo Switch and a game, which was a gift from his father who recently passed away. It held significant value to him, so you can only imagine how difficult it was for the 10-year-old.

“He just wasn’t himself,” said Kayla.

When Kayla took to Facebook to ask the public for any information on where the misplaced items may have ended up, she was hit with an outpouring of support.

Five hours after the post was made, Landen was given a new Nintendo Switch, a game and a new backpack as well, but the gratitude from the community didn’t end there. The donations were collected via e-transfer by Kevin Brissette, who didn’t know Kayla or her son.

He personally delivered the Switch and game, while another woman provided Landen with a backpack.

After Castanet reported on the story, we received a phone call a day later from a man who found Landen’s original belongings and he wanted to return them.

Mark Radcliffe, the man who found Landen’s missing items, lives on the same street as Kayla and her son.

“It was funny because he actually lives a couple houses down from mine, so he was able to just bring it by,” said Kayla.

Kayla said that they will be setting Landen’s original Switch aside for sentimental value, but she and her son donated a game that was inside the original Switch, because Landen had two copies of Minecraft following the return of his backpack. The old backpack is also set to be donated to someone in need.

As you can imagine, Landen was stunned when he had his lost items returned. “I was really surprised. I wondered like, how did that person get it back?” said Landen.

In the end, the story featured multiple acts of kindness, and also just how tight-knit a community is in a time of need. Kevin Brissette has also raised an additional $500 for bus tickets so that Kayla and Landen can attend his dad's funeral in Nanaimo. Both Kayla and Landen want to express their gratitude, and say thank you to all of those who have helped out.