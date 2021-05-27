YLW to offer public COVID screening to support international travel requirements

Photo: WHITECAP COVID TESTING

International travellers can now book a COVID-19 screening test at Kelowna International Airport.



Asymptomatic passengers who require a negative test before international travel can pre-book a paid COVID-19 test at the modular clinic and laboratory space that has been set up at the south end of the terminal building adjacent to the valet parking booth and long term parking lot.

“We have seen a tremendous commitment from airlines to return air service to our region. Ensuring we can keep those who are traveling for essential reasons safe by offering COVID-19 testing is an important step in the safe return to air travel and in our regional economic recovery,” said Sam Samaddar, Airport Director.

The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests will be offered at $240 with results available within 24 to 48 hours and rapid antigen tests will be offered at $120 with results available within 30 minutes.



The modular clinic has been operating on a private basis since March for LNG Canada project workers departing from YLW to Northwest Regional Airport in Terrace, B.C. The testing facility is being operated in partnership with Whitecap RSC.



Anyone interested in the testing will still need to adhere to existing travel measures, including airline health screening questions and a temperature check by Canadian Air Transport Security Authority personnel at pre-board security.



"Safety has been, and continues to be, at the at the forefront of YLW’s airport operations since the outset of the pandemic. YLW sees asymptomatic COVID-19 testing as a positive additional measure to support safe air travel," says Samaddar.

You can book an appointment by visiting the website or calling 604-966-3777. The testing facility operates 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.



The provincial government is currently advising that travel within and into the province should be for essential purposes only.