Emergency crews douse house fire in Rutland

UPDATE 10:05 a.m.

An occupant of a home that caught fire Thursday morning on Hollydell Road says he was asleep when the fire broke out.

“I was sleeping, a firefighter came and got me,” he said.

Three people and two cats lived in the home. All three people escaped the fire, but one was transported to hospital. The two cats escaped.

A witness driving by the home captured a photo of the billowing flames coming out of the carport at 8:58 a.m.

“Bystanders were on the street and went to the neighbour to tell them to leave their house,” said the witness.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. Castanet is awaiting comment from the fire department.

UPDATE 9:55 a.m.

A large fire at a home on Hollydell Road in Rutland has been extinguished.

All three occupants of the home escaped safely, although the condition of one cat is undetermined.

More to come...

ORIGINAL 9:25 a.m.

Emergency crews are on scene of a house fire along Hollydell Road in Rutland.

The fire reportedly started in the carport just before 9 a.m.

At this time it's unknown what caused the fire.

Castanet has a reporter headed to the scene and will have more information when it becomes available.