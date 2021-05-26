Province supports expansion of Dr. Knox Middle School, purchase of land for new elementary school in Glenmore

Photo: Google Maps

The Central Okanagan School District says it has obtained provincial support to make upgrades to Dr. Knox Middle School in Glenmore.

The school is currently at 115 per cent capacity and will start the next school year with nine portables.

“This much needed addition will eliminate all portables, create a better learning environment for students, and allow for up to 1,100 students to attend the school,” said SD 23 in a news release.

Subject to the timing of the final approval by the provincial government, the $20 million addition should be completed by September 2023.

The provincial government has also approved the purchase of land in the north end of Wilden subdivision for a new elementary school on Union Road. The new school will also provide much needed capacity in Glenmore, where more than 15 per cent of students are in portables.

"The Board of Education is very pleased to see support from the Provincial Government on these urgent priorities," says Board Chairperson, Moyra Baxter.

"The Board of Education continues to advocate for our other priority projects such as Rutland Middle School and Glenmore Secondary, where we have a plan, suitable locations and just need the government's support to move forward."