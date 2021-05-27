City of Kelowna prepared for return of outdoor sports

Since the announcement of the return to outdoor sports on Tuesday, the City of Kelowna has been hard at work taking applications from teams looking to get back on their respective playing surfaces.

City risk manager Lance Kayfish says the city has been anticipating the relaunch of outdoor sports by getting our green spaces and other areas ready for action ahead of time.

“We’ve been anticipating some return to sport and we really wanted to be ready for it. So our fields are ready to increase the number of bookings available right now, and we're going to support local sports organizations getting back.”

While getting your children or yourself organized and ready for a return to outdoor sports, Kayfish says there are still steps that need to be followed by each team in order to get registered.

“Certainly one thing that everyone has to remember is that this is a return to sport, safely, and so that means a return to sport safety plan. We really want to make sure that the local sports organizations are getting the proper sign-offs from their provincial sport organizations, who are intern supported by viaSport, which is a governing for sport here in British Columbia."

Kayfish added that although he heard a signal from Dr. Bonnie Henry that there might be some criteria tweaks in the reopening plans, he still has every reason to believe that this can be achievable for not only the city, but for all of those involved.