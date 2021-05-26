Brazen bandit caught on camera casing house and stealing tools

Rob Gibson

A Kelowna woman is feeling violated after capturing a man on security video walking through her driveway before stealing tools out of the back of her husband's pickup truck.

Tammy Cunnigham lives near Summit Drive and Lillooet Crescent, "I've got three different videos of this guy coming to our house twice at 3 a.m. the other at just after 5 a.m."

Cunningham says she believes the culprit or culprits came back several times. The first video shows the man walking past the SUV, trying the doors to see if they are open. He then walks out of the camera's view before coming back into the frame.

"He was very creative. He even came around the front looked in the window, saw my husband watching TV and that's when he took off."

The next video shows the brazen bandit, focusing on the truck this time and finding a toolbox that he lifts out of the box and puts in the back of the vehicle parked in front of the driveway.

"I don't know what else he was planning, but he cleared out all of the tools from my husband's truck."

Cunningham has reported the theft to RCMP but she isn't holding her breath, "I thought if I posted it, somebody's gotta know him. He looks recognizable, his clothes and his walk are distinctive."

Cunningham says she thinks the tools are worth around $1,500.

"I don't expect to get anything back. I just like to smack the wrist of people who are silly."