Foundry Kelowna’s Wellness on Wheels is a first of its kind in B.C.

Photo: Contributed

A new mobile unit is providing providing greater access to mental health and substance services for Central Okanagan youth.

Youth aged 12 to 24 in the Central Okanagan will soon have low-barrier access to health and mental health care through Foundry Kelowna’s new wellness on wheels service.

Set to launch this summer, this new mobile unit, comprised of a retrofitted motorhome, will travel throughout the region to places where youth are so they can more easily access the support they need, when they need it.

This first-of-its-kind in B.C. mobile unit will initially be reaching out to youth in the Central Okanagan starting mid-June 2021, providing drop-in counselling and navigation supports, with plans to expand service levels by late August 2021.

“I have heard from many parents that their children need access to more mental health and substance use services close to home and without delay," said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions.

“It is innovative and low-barrier services like Foundry’s new Kelowna wellness on wheels project that will make life-saving supports more easily accessible for young people in Central Okanagan. I look forward to hearing how this service is making a positive impact in the region.”