Rutland's rate of COVID-19 infections recently rose by 44%

Photo: BC CDC

Despite Interior Health's targeted vaccination efforts in Rutland, new COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the community, while vaccination rates lag behind the rest of the Central Okanagan and the province as a whole.

New community-level COVID-19 data was released by the BC Centre for Disease Control Wednesday, showing between May 18 and 24 the daily rate of infection in Rutland rose about 44 per cent compared to the week prior. This rise comes as transmission of the virus continues to drop across the province.

While the latest data provides the average daily rate of infection at the community level, which was 30.6 daily infections per 100,000 people in Rutland, factoring in Rutland's population shows about 75 residents contracted the disease over the week.

Rutland's rate of infection is by the far the highest among Community Health Service Areas in the Thompson-Okanagan, with Downtown Kelowna posting a distant second with 12.3 daily infections per 100,000 people. In fact, the local community saw a higher infection rate last week than any of the communities in hard hit city of Surrey, and was only surpassed by the Fort Nelson region in the province's northeast, which had a daily infection rate of 35.1 per 100,000 people. With a population of a little more than 6,000 though, the Fort Nelson rate works out to about 15 infections over the entire week.

Rutland also saw the highest test positivity rate of any Thompson-Okanagan community last week, at 19.2 per cent. No community in the Lower Mainland posted such high test positivity numbers last week, and the only regions to surpass Rutland were the Fort Nelson and Peace River North local health areas, which both have relatively small populations.

Rutland also has the lowest rate of COVID-19 vaccination among Thompson-Okanagan adults, with 52 per cent having received their first dose. Vaccines were made available in Rutland for everyone 18 and older on May 10, ahead of the rest of the province, after IH labelled Rutland a “high-transmission community.”

But the area still lags behind the rest of the Thompson-Okanagan on the vaccine front, with 57 per cent of Downtown Kelowna adults having received one dose of a vaccine, and 64 per cent of Okanagan-Mission adults doing the same.

Lower vaccination rates have also been seen in the North Okanagan, where 54 per cent of adults in the North Okanagan/Lumby, Armstrong/Spallumcheen and Enderby regions have all received one dose of vaccine.

Along with Rultand, Summerland was also targeted as a high-transmission neighbourhood earlier this month. But 70 per cent of Summerland adults have now received a single dose of vaccine, and transmission rates have fallen to 6.4 daily infections per 100,000 people.

Provincewide, 64 per cent of all British Columbian adults have received a single dose of vaccine.

The recent data for the Thompson-Okanagan is below:

Daily infections per 100,000 people (May 18-24)

Downtown Kelowna: 12.3

Okanagan Mission: 6.5

Rutland: 30.6

Glenmore: 11.6

Central Okanagan Rural: 0

West Kelowna: 8.8

Lake Country: 8.7

Summerland: 6.4

Penticton: 3.1

Keremeos: 2.5

Southern Okanagan: 9.1

Princeton: 2.3

North Okanagan/Lumby: 0

Vernon Centre/Coldstream: 4.1

Armstrong/Spallumcheen: 5

Enderby: 1.7

Salmon Arm: 2.3

Lower Thompson: 0.6

Kamloops Centre North: 1.7

Kamloops Centre South: 2.6

Merritt: 2.1

18+ vaccination rates

Downtown Kelowna: 57%

Okanagan Mission: 64%

Rutland: 52%

Glenmore: 58%

Central Okanagan Rural: 58%

West Kelowna: 57%

Lake Country: 55%

Summerland: 70%

Penticton: 67%

Keremeos: 57%

Southern Okanagan: 65%

Princeton: 57%

North Okanagan/Lumby: 54%

Vernon Centre/Coldstream: 60%

Armstrong/Spallumcheen: 54%

Enderby: 54%

Salmon Arm: 62%

Lower Thompson: 64%

Kamloops Centre North: 62%

Kamloops Centre South: 64%

Merritt: 64%

Test positivity, public tests (May 18-24)