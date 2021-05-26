Canadian Forces Snowbirds land briefly in Kelowna

Rob Gibson

A Kelowna man counts himself lucky after catching a glimpse of the Canadian Forces Snowbirds while driving on Highway 97 Wednesday morning.

Chris Hansen says he spotted what he thought looked like the Snowbirds flying south towards Kelowna International Airport over Duck Lake.

"I was like 'wow', what is going on."

Hansen says he watched as the Snowbirds, officially known as 431 Air Demonstration Squadron, land in formation. So he decided to pull into the airport and see if he could catch a glimpse of the planes and their pilots.

"All eight of them were there, it looked like they were refueling. They weren't there for very long, maybe 30-45 minutes, and then off they went again."

Hansen feels lucky to have spotted the sight and he even managed to pull out his camera and take some video to share with our audience.

"This is pretty cool. They're iconic. it was good to see them out flying again."

Hansen says he doesn't know all the ins and outs of aircraft but, "it was pretty awesome to see them on the tarmac, and seeing the pilots is pretty cool. They landed and took off in formation."