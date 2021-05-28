173858
Kelowna  

UBCO invites wine lovers to learn and wine taste virtually

Rosés of the Okanagan

UBC Okanagan is inviting wine lovers to learn and wine taste virtually.

UBC’s alumni association is raising a glass to toast the university’s many alumni in the winemaking industry in celebration of National Rosé Day.

Rosés of the Okanagan, a virtual wine tasting event, will feature a curated wine pack and wine-tasting tips from expert speakers.

Participants can purchase the specially-selected bottles of rosé — products from four alumni-affiliated wineries in the Okanagan.

The event takes place Saturday, June 12, starting at 4:30 p.m.

“The rosé is the fastest growing wine segment in the wine industry, and in Europe, rosé has become the most successful summer wine,” says Jacques-Olivier Pesme, director of the UBC Wine Research Centre.

“There are various types of rosé and British Columbia offers a large palette of tastes, which will be detailed at this virtual event.”

Participants can purchase a wine pack in advance of the tasting. For each wine pack purchased a $10 donation will be made to the UBC Blue & Gold Campaign for Students.

To register and purchase the wine pack, or to find out more click here.

