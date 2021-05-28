UBCO invites wine lovers to learn and wine taste virtually

Photo: Contributed

UBC Okanagan is inviting wine lovers to learn and wine taste virtually.

UBC’s alumni association is raising a glass to toast the university’s many alumni in the winemaking industry in celebration of National Rosé Day.

Rosés of the Okanagan, a virtual wine tasting event, will feature a curated wine pack and wine-tasting tips from expert speakers.

Participants can purchase the specially-selected bottles of rosé — products from four alumni-affiliated wineries in the Okanagan.

The event takes place Saturday, June 12, starting at 4:30 p.m.

“The rosé is the fastest growing wine segment in the wine industry, and in Europe, rosé has become the most successful summer wine,” says Jacques-Olivier Pesme, director of the UBC Wine Research Centre.

“There are various types of rosé and British Columbia offers a large palette of tastes, which will be detailed at this virtual event.”

Participants can purchase a wine pack in advance of the tasting. For each wine pack purchased a $10 donation will be made to the UBC Blue & Gold Campaign for Students.

