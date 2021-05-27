Class-action suit over medical equipment used at KGH

Photo: File photo

A lawsuit involving a piece of medical equipment that was used at Kelowna General Hospital was recently certified as a class action suit by an Ontario Superior Court judge.

Last week, Justice Paul Perell certified Bruno Nardi's lawsuit against two medical technology companies as a class-action suit. Nardi's suit alleges patients who underwent open-heart surgery that used a Stockërt 3T Heater- Cooler Unit may have been exposed to bacteria that could lead to symptoms many years later.

The equipment in question was used at Kelowna General Hospital until Dec. 12, 2017, and anyone who underwent open-chest cardiac surgery between Jan. 1, 2019 and Dec. 12, 2017 could have been exposed to the the Mycobacterium Chimaera bacteria.

It's not clear if anyone at KGH became infected by the bacteria, and Interior Health did not return Castanet's request for comment on the matter by publication.

The piece of medical equipment at the centre of the suit provided heated or cooled water to a heart-lung machine, which regulates the patient's fluids that are circulating through the machine during cardiac surgery.

Flaherty McCarthy LLP and Waddell Phillips Professional Corporation, the two law firms leading the suit, claim water in the some of the Stockërt 3T Heater- Cooler Units was contaminated with Mycobacterium Chimaera, which could cause an infection in patients.

“M. chimaera infections are very hard to identify, because the symptoms are similar to many other symptoms from other diseases and infections,” the law firms stated in a presentation about the suit.

“Also, it can take as long as 5 – 6 years for the infection to appear, although on average the infection does show up after about 18 months post-surgery.”

The Centre for Disease Control issued a health alert about the device, and said the risk of infection after the use of the device, in a hospital where someone already became infected by Mycobacterium Chimaera, is between one in 100 and one in 1,000.

"Recent CDC findings are consistent with previous reports suggesting that the heater-cooler units were contaminated during production," the CDC states. "Testing conducted by the manufacturer in August of 2014 found M. chimaera contamination on the production line and water supply at the manufacturing facility."

The suit claims Sorin Group Deutschland GMBH, the maker of the device, and Livanova Canada Corp. were negligent in how it designed the unit, allowing it to become infected during the manufacturing process, and failing to “provide proper warnings about the potential for patients to become exposed to the infection.”

The firms claim the Sorin group knew by July 2011 that by using tap water during the manufacturing process of the equipment in Germany, the heater-cooler units could become infected and form a “biofilm,” creating a risk the bacteria may be blown into the sterile environment during a surgery.

“Many of the HCUs were infected with a distinct form of M. chimaera bacteria at Sorin’s manufacturing site,” the firms claim. “In a small number of cases, this bacteria got into patients’ surgical sites, and has caused infection.”

Other B.C hospital where the device was used includes Vancouver's BC Children’s Hospital and St. Paul’s Hospital, New Westminster's Royal Columbian Hospital and Victoria's Royal Jubilee Hospital.

None of the allegations of negligence against Sorin Group and Livanova has been proven in court.