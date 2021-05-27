Kelowna Harvest Fellowship continues to gather and protest in the face of mounting fines

Photo: Art Lucier Facebook

Kelowna Harvest Fellowship church pastor Art Lucier says he will continue protesting what he says is the unfair treatment of churches during the pandemic.

The church was issued a fine by the Kelowna RCMP on May 19 after hosting an indoor gathering contrary to public health orders. The penalty came just days before the government announced on Tuesday it would be lifting restrictions on indoor religious gatherings.

"We were doing discipleship. We were doing a teaching class," Lucier said, referring to the May 19 penalty.

Three days later, Harvest Fellowship held another "Let Us Worship" protest on Sunday at Kerry Park in Kelowna that Lucier estimated close to 100 people attended.

"We bring different speakers and we use our music as a form of protest. Isn't it disgusting that for over six months, the church has been allowed to meet with zero people despite having COVID plans in place," he added.

Lucier believes his church is essential.

"We help people through issues, addictions, fears, but it is against the law to meet. It is very hard."

The church has received multiple fines, dating back to early this year. Lucier said on Facebook after receiving the May 19 penalty that he has gotten six $2,300 fines so far.

"We need consultation and we are not getting it. We have been given a cold shoulder by the government."

Lucier says 90 per cent of his congregation believes it is imperative to be together.

"There are certain things that you can not get on zoom. It is no different than telling people that you don't have to go to a grocery store to get food, just watch the food channel. It is no different for us," he added.

Harvest Fellowship has been among several B.C. churches pushing back against the now-lifted ban on in-person religious gatherings. Other churches spoke in support of the measure.

The provincial government says updated guidelines on the return of indoor religious gatherings will be released "shortly."