Central Okanagan residents invited to share experiences with poverty

A new survey is inviting Central Okanagan residents to share their experiences of poverty.

The Central Okanagan Poverty and Wellness Strategy (COPAWS) team is spearheading the Lived Experience Survey.

The survey encourages people who have current or past experience with poverty to share their ideas on how Central Okanagan communities can do more to raise families, couples and individuals out of poverty and into wellness.

"One in five children and 15 per cent of families and adults live in poverty in the Okanagan, and COPAWS is working to change this. We want to hear from people who have or are living with poverty, to better understand what is working and what is not in our communities in order to reduce poverty and increase wellness," says COPAWS manager Naomi Woodland.

The project team is working closely with a large number of service providers across Central Okanagan to contact participants of their programs to complete the survey.

Woodland adds, "It is time to develop innovative solutions that everyone can be a part of. The Federal and Provincial governments have made significant investments into current systems to reduce poverty. These moves have lifted thousands of individuals and families out of severe poverty, but there's still space to do more. We are asking the community what changes they would make to increase equity and quality of life for everyone in our communities."

The Lived Experience Survey is available online.