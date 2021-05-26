Electric scooters tossed in Kelowna's Mill Creek

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna has been a B.C. test subject for rentable shared electric scooters since April.

For the past month, complaints have surfaced about people riding double and mostly without helmets. Concerns have also been raised about where the scooters get left when a rider is done, sometimes in the middle of a sidewalk, blocking the way.

This week, one of the scooters were found in a creek.

Castanet has received this photo of three Lime scooters, one of them completely in Mill Creek, two others on the embankment. The sender works for Lime and is tasked with collecting and charging the scooters, "I have been charging the Lime scooters for about a month now. I found these scooters under the bridge at the corner of Abbott and Harvey, along with all the other scooters in the area tipped over."

Castanet reached out to the company to determine if this is a common occurrence. Jacob Tugendraich with Lime's press office said, "we sent a team and resolved this issue as soon as we became aware of it."

A statement from Lime said the company would be dropping 500 of the e-scooters in Kelowna, but Tugendraich says this doesn't happen very often.

"A minuscule minority of vehicles end up the subject of vandalism, and we always collaborate with cities to keep waterways clear," Tugendraich says.

Shared electric scooters are now commonplace in many other parts of North America, where similar challenges Kelowna is facing with its rollout of the technology were seen.

In Calgary, the city brought in penalties last year for the improper use of them. Other cities, like Montreal, have also dealt with problems related to dumping of the scooters, at times, in waterways.

Earlier this month, Kelowna mayor Colin Basran described the rollout locally as "messy."

"But, this is what happens when you introduce what we would call disruptive mobility or disruptive technology into a community, it's a little messy to start."