Drop-in vaccine clinic running Wednesday in Rutland

Photo: Pixabay

Interior Health is hosting a neighbourhood immunization clinic in Rutland on Wednesday afternoon.

The outdoor clinic will run from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Rutland Centennial Park at 190 McIntosh Road and will be open to those who live in the Rutland area, who were born in 2009 or earlier and who have not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

No advance appointments are necessary for the clinic. People who live or work in Rutland will be able to walk-up, register and receive a vaccine.

Rutland residents who are unable to make to to the drop-in clinic can still register online to receive their vaccine locally.

Interior Health has two nearby immunization clinics: Rutland Centennial Hall (215 Shepherd Road) offers appointments five days per week, Monday to Friday; and Trinity Hall (1905 Springfield Road) offers vaccine appointments seven days a week.

Health authorities have previously said Rutland has one of the lowest rates of vaccination and highest rates of transmission of the virus in the region.