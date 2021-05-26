Kelowna property owners can anticipate receiving their tax notices over the next couple of weeks

Photo: Colin Dacre

Kelowna property owners can anticipate receiving their tax notices for 2021 in the mail over the next couple of weeks.

Property taxes are due July 2, and because City Hall is only open to a limited number of people at a time, they have several different ways that you can make a payment.

Property owners can drop off a cheque at the City Hall drop box or mail in a cheque. You also have the option of paying online, over the phone or in person through your financial bank institution, as well as through a third-party credit card payment company. There is a pamphlet included with 2021 tax notices that explains how to complete this process online.

As of January 1, 2021 the province is taking responsibility for their Home Owner Grant program and municipalities can no longer accept applications. If you’re looking to apply for a new or retroactive grant, or to check the status of your application, head over to gov.bc.ca/homeownergrant or call 1-888-355-2700.

Kelowna city council approved a 4.04 per cent taxation demand increase for 2021. This means that the owner of a residential property with an average $689,990 assessed value will owe $2,200 in property taxes this year, a jump of $7.08 per month.