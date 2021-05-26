Central Okanagan School District confirms COVID exposure at KLO Middle School

Photo: Google Street View

Interior Health and the Central Okanagan School District are confirming a COVID-19 exposure at École KLO Middle School on Tuesday.

The school district says the individual is self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

"The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority," the district said in a statement. "Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible."

Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.

The district will continue to work closely with Interior Health to determine if any additional actions are required, and to support ongoing communication to the affected school community, it said.

"As always, we remind people to stay home from school if they show any symptoms."