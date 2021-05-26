3 people killed in overnight crash on Gordon Drive in Kelowna

Photo: Pixabay

Three people were killed in a fatal collision overnight in Kelowna.

Just after midnight, RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Gordon Drive, north of Cook Street.

When officers arrived, they found the vehicle with extensive damage, and the three occupants deceased, says Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

Officers are in the process of identifying the occupants and completing next of kin notifications. The BC Coroners Service has been notified.

Due to the severity of the collision, the area of Gordon Drive between Lexington Drive and Cook Road was still closed as of 5 a.m. and will remain so until the scene investigation is complete.

Police ask motorists to avoid the area.

More updates will be released as they become available.

Residents of the area say the vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed and lost control, taking out light posts and splitting the car in half.