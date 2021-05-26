3 Kelowna Secondary students killed in overnight crash

Madison Erhardt

UPDATE: 11:45 a.m.

Castanet has learned the three people who were killed in a late night crash Tuesday night along Gordon Drive were grade 12 students from Kelowna Secondary School.

"All staff and students have been notified. We have a critical incidence response team that support students and staff during tragedies like this," said Central Okanagan School District superintendent Kevin Kaardal.

The response team will be made available for staff and students for as long as necessary.

"School continues and supports are in place. Staff are being incredible in the face of this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families," Kaardal added.

A comment on a social media says the students were set to graduate next weekend.

UPDATE 10:18 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP says there is currently no update on the fatal collision overnight on Gordon Drive near Cook Road that claimed three lives.

"I can confirm the road will be closed for an indeterminate amount of time. We appreciate the patience of the public with the road closure while we continue our investigation into this tragic collision," said Const. Solana Pare.

UPDATE 8:39 a.m.

The late-night crash on Gordon Dr. that claimed three lives is still being investigated by RCMP traffic analysts and the resulting backup is causing major delays to the morning commute.

"Lakeshore is a parking lot right now," one commuter tells Castanet.

Traffic coming into downtown from the southern parts of the city has been seriously impacted. RCMP are diverting traffic from Gordon Dr. to Lexington Dr. which is adding to the congestion on Lakeshore Rd.

Police have asked motorists to avoid the area until further notice.

ORIGINAL 6:20 a.m.

Three people were killed in a fatal collision overnight in Kelowna.

Just after midnight, RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Gordon Drive, south of Cook Road.

When officers arrived, they found the vehicle with extensive damage, and the three occupants deceased, says Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

Officers are in the process of identifying the occupants and completing next of kin notifications. The BC Coroners Service has been notified.

Due to the severity of the collision, the area of Gordon Drive between Lexington Drive and Cook Road was still closed as of 5 a.m. and will remain so until the scene investigation is complete.

Police ask motorists to avoid the area.

More updates will be released as they become available.

Residents of the area say the vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed and lost control, taking out light posts and splitting the car in half.